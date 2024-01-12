UGC Invites Authors To Write Original Textbooks In 12 Indian Languages

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification about introducing undergraduate courses in 12 Indian languages. The university body has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from qualified authors from higher educational institutions to write original textbooks in Indian languages.

The commission has shared a link where the interested authors or faculty members can furnish their Expression of Interest. The last date to fill the applications is January 30, 2024.

An official notification on the website read, "University Grants Commission (UGC), Ministry of Education, Government of India invites Expression of Interest (Eol) from interested Authors/Critics and Faculty Members of HEls for writing original text-books in 12 Indian languages for the undergraduate (UG) level courses in the different subjects of Arts, Science and Social Sciences."

"Interested Authors/Critics/Faculty Members of HEls may send their acceptance to the Commission and furnish their Expression of Interest (EOI) through the form available at the following link latest by January 30, 2024 (Midnight)," the notification added.

Google Form Link: https://forms.gle/cABbivfPB6hvfFhB9

The move is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that aims to promote Indian languages. CBSE had earlier issued a notice for affiliated schools asking them to adopt NCERT books which are now being made available in 22 scheduled Indian languages.