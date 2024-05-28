University Body Directs Institutions To Prevent Caste-Based Discrimination At Campuses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification directing universities and institutes to be sensitive while dealing with incidents of caste-based discrimination at the campus. The university body has also asked the institutions to provide information about the actions taken by them to prevent caste-based discrimination during the year 2023-24. The deadline to submit these details is July 31, 2024.

As per the official notification by the UGC, institutions are required to comply with the following action points for ensuring caste-based discrimination.

