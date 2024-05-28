University Body Directs Institutions To Prevent Caste-Based Discrimination At Campuses

Delhi:
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification directing universities and institutes to be sensitive while dealing with incidents of caste-based discrimination at the campus. The university body has also asked the institutions to provide information about the actions taken by them to prevent caste-based discrimination during the year 2023-24. The deadline to submit these details is July 31, 2024.
As per the official notification by the UGC, institutions are required to comply with the following action points for ensuring caste-based discrimination.
Advertisement
- The officials faculty members should desist from any act of discrimination against SC/ST students on grounds of their social origin.
- The university/institute/college may develop a page on their website for lodging such complaints of caste discrimination by SC/ST/OBC students and also place a complaint register in the office of the Registrar/Principal for the purpose. If any, such incident comes to the notice of the authorities, action should be taken against the erring official faculty member promptly.
- The university and its constituent/ affiliated colleges should ensure that no officials/faculty members indulge in any kind of discrimination against any community on category of students.
- The university may, constitute a committee to look into the complaints of discrimination received from the SC/ST/OBC students/teachers and non-teaching staff. The committee shall also include members belonging to the SC/ST/OBC category.