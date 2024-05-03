University Body Asks Institutions To Promote Gender Equality At Campuses

With an aim to promote gender equality in all educational institutions, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has advocated for the engagement of Gender Champions in all institutes.



The Gender Champions can be individuals of any gender, including boys, girls, and transgender persons above the age of 16 who are enrolled in educational institutions. They are envisioned as responsible leaders to facilitate an enabling environment within their schools, colleges and academic institutions where girls-are treated with dignity and respect.



Gender equality is guaranteed by Article 15 of the Indian Constitution.



UGC had earlier written a letter on May 29 last year, which was posted on its official website, regarding the need to create an environment fostering equal treatment through the engagement of Gender Champions in all educational institutions across the country. The University body has yet again requested to ensure the swift implementation of the Guidelines for Gender Champions in Educational Institutions. The guidelines are available on the UGC university and its affiliated colleges.



The government has also introduced a badge for Gender Champions, which is available on its website and on the MyGov portal.



UGC had earlier notified about the regulations for curbing the menace of ragging in higher educational institutions, 2009. The regulations are available on the UGC website www.uge.gov.in and www.antiragging.in.



The body noted that these regulations are mandatory and all institutions should take necessary steps for its implementation. Any violation of the anti-ragging regulations will be viewed seriously by the UGC.

