University Admissions May Suffer Due To Delayed CUET Results

Nearly 10 lakh students are awaiting for the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024. The National Testing Agency had initially scheduled June 30 as the result announcement date for the exam, however, the results were delayed following the fiasco and irregularities in the NEET UG and UGC-NET.

NTA is soon expected to declare the results for the CUET UG 2024. The agency had earlier released the provisional answer key for the undergraduate entrance exam. Candidates were given time till July 9 to raise objections against the provisional answer key.

After the release of the results, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of the NTA. They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the results.

The delay in the announcement of the results will further lead to delay in admission process for the new academic year. A total of 261 universities will accept CUET UG 2024 scores.

The entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses at central and other participating universities took place on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 across 379 locations. This year, for the first time, the NTA administered the exam in a hybrid format.

Around 14,90,293 students registered for the CUET this year. Of these, around 9,68,201 students appeared for the exam.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, the test was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.

In the line of fire over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET and the PhD entrance NET, the Centre removed NTA Director General Subodh Singh.