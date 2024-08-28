Universities Offering SWAYAM Courses Can Conduct Exams Now

Universities offering SWAYAM courses will now conduct examinations for aspirants enrolled in these courses. Students who have completed courses on SWAYAM will have the option of writing SWAYAM examination at their own university. Universities would hold these examinations during the current semester for their students along with the end-term examinations. The SWAYAM Board has decided that the universities may conduct examinations for courses offered on SWAYAM to encourage more students to earn credits through these courses. The move will also provide re-attempt opportunities to students.

As per the notification, "Universities that have adopted SWAYAM Courses for Credit Transfer as per the UGC (Credit Framework for Online Learning Courses through Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) Regulations, 2021 can conduct the exams and requested UGC to issue necessary framework in this matter."

"To encourage more students to earn credits through SWAYAM courses and provide re-attempt opportunities to students, it has been decided in the 24th SWAYAM Board meeting held on March 5, 2024, that universities who have adopted UGC SWAYAM Regulations 2021 will be permitted to conduct examinations of the SWAYAM courses for their students who enrolled and completed courses from the SWAYAM platform," reads the official notification by the UGC.

The decision will help to increase the number of students taking SWAYAM courses for credit accumulation and enhance student flexibility with respect to SWAYAM examination.

Currently, the end term proctored examinations for SWAYAM courses are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL). The exams are held in designated centres of these organisations across the country.