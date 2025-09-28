Uniraj Results 2025 Declared For Bachelor Of Arts, Education, Science, Download Directly Here

Uniraj Result 2025: Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) Semester 2 and 4
Uniraj Result 2025: Rajasthan University has declared the result for Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) Semester 2 and 4, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.), Bachelor of Arts (BA) and B.Sc., B.Ed. integrated course Semester 2 and 3 for the 2025 session. Students can check and download the result on the official website of the university - result.uniraj.ac.in.
Uniraj Results 2025: How To Download Uniraj Results?
- Visit the official website of the university - result.uniraj.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the examination result you would like to search and download.
- Enter your roll number and date of birth.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save the result for future reference.
Uniraj BA Result: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet
- Full name of the candidate
- Parents' names
- Date of birth
- Name of the exam
- Marks obtained
- Total marks
- Rank (if applicable)
- Pass or fail status