Uniraj Results 2025 Declared For Bachelor Of Arts, Education, Science, Download Directly Here

Uniraj Result 2025: Rajasthan University has declared the result for Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) Semester 2 and 4, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.), Bachelor of Arts (BA) and B.Sc., B.Ed. integrated course Semester 2 and 3 for the 2025 session. Students can check and download the result on the official website of the university - result.uniraj.ac.in.

Uniraj Results 2025: How To Download Uniraj Results?

Visit the official website of the university - result.uniraj.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the examination result you would like to search and download.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Uniraj BA Result: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet