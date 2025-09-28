Advertisement

Uniraj Results 2025 Declared For Bachelor Of Arts, Education, Science, Download Directly Here

Uniraj Results 2025: Students can check and download the result on the official website of the university - result.uniraj.ac.in.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Uniraj Results 2025 Declared For Bachelor Of Arts, Education, Science, Download Directly Here
Uniraj Result 2025: Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) Semester 2 and 4

Uniraj Result 2025: Rajasthan University has declared the result for Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) Semester 2 and 4, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.), Bachelor of Arts (BA) and B.Sc., B.Ed. integrated course Semester 2 and 3 for the 2025 session. Students can check and download the result on the official website of the university - result.uniraj.ac.in.

Uniraj Results 2025: How To Download Uniraj Results?

  • Visit the official website of the university - result.uniraj.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the examination result you would like to search and download.
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save the result for future reference.

Uniraj BA Result: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

  • Full name of the candidate
  • Parents' names
  • Date of birth
  • Name of the exam
  • Marks obtained
  • Total marks
  • Rank (if applicable)
  • Pass or fail status

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Uniraj Result, Uniraj Results 2025, Uniraj Result Download
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com