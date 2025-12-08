UPSC Releases E-Summon Letters for Civil Services Personality Test 2025

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-summon letter for the personality test of the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2025. Candidates can visit the official website (upsconline.gov.in) to download the letter.

UPSC earlier announced that the interview will start from December 8 to 19, 2025. Reporting timing for the forenoon session at 9 am and the afternoon session at 1 pm.

The UPSC further added that a total e-summon letter will be issued for 649 candidates. "No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained," added the notification.

Candidates can use the instructions below to download the e-summon letters.

1. Go to upsc.gov.in, the UPSC's official website.

2. On the home site, click the link for the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2025 e-summon letter.

3. Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

4. Your e-summon letter will appear when you click send.

5. Examine and download the mail.

6. Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

Candidates that attend the interview will receive reimbursement for their travel costs, which will only cover the cost of the second/sleeper class train ticket (Mail Express). Candidates can visit UPSC's official website for further information.