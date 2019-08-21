UNESCO Invites Nominations For Use Of Technology In Education Prize

This year's Prize focuses on leveraging Artificial Intelligence and AI powered solutions.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization or UNESCO has launched the call for nominations for the 2019 edition of the UNESCO King Hamad Bin lsa Al -Khalifa Prize, under the theme "The use of Artificial Intelligence to innovate education, learning and teaching". Established in 2005, with the financial support of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Prize rewards projects that use information and communication technologies to enhance teaching, learning and overall education performance, said a statement from UNESCO.

This year's Prize focuses on leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence powered solutions as well as applications of neuroscience in Artificial Intelligence to improve learning outcomes and teaching methodologies, to empower teachers and to enhance the delivery and management of education and education services.

The Prize also aims to ensure that the deployment of Artificial Intelligence in education does not exacerbate digital divides, and everybody can reap the benefits of new technological developments.

Two prize winners will be chosen based on the recommendations of an international jury.

Each will receive a monetary award (US $25,000) and a diploma.

The nomination process takes place via a dedicated online platform.

Applicants can access the application form by requesting the creation of a user account through a link hosted by UNESCO web portal.

UNESCO should receive the online submission form, in English or French, by October 31, 2019 at the latest (UTC+1, Paris time).

