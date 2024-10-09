UNESCO Inviting Applications For Al Fozan International Prize

UNESCO has invited nominations from eligible applicants for the second edition of UNESCO-Al Fozan International Prize for the Promotion of Young Scientists in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. The prize is awarded every two years to five talented young people for their contributions to research, education or scientific cooperation.

The laureates will each receive USD 50,000, to help launch their careers and share their ideas more widely. The candidate must be under the age of 40, from each of UNESCO's five geographic regions.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the UNESCO or Ministry of Education for detailed information. The application process will take place online via the following link: https://unescoalfozanprize.org/.

Applications may be submitted until April 15, 2025 by Member States through their National Commissions to UNESCO, or by non-governmental organisations in official partnership with UNESCO.

As per the official notification, the purpose of the UNESCO-AL Fozan Interational Prize for the promotion of young scientists in STEM is to promote young researchers In the field of STEM. The UNESCO-Al Fozan International Prize aims to strengthen STEM research, STEM education and international cooperation to confront the global challenges addressed by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Nominations should be submitted to the Director-General by the governments of Member States, in consultation with their National Commissions, by non-governmental organisations maintaining official partnerships with UNESCO and active in relevant fields covered by the prize, by UNESCO Chairs, category 2 centres, international scientific unions and universities.

A self-nomination cannot be considered. Each nomination should be accompanied by a written recommendation, which may include, the following details in English or French language.

(a) A description of the candidate's background and achievements;

(b) A summary of the work, publications and other supporting documents of major importance, submitted for consideration;

(c) A description of the candidate's contribution to the prize's objectives.

Candidates can check the official website of the Ministry of Education for complete details about the prize.