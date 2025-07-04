Nominations Invited For 2025 UNESCO Prize For Global Citizenship Education, Check Details

The Indian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO (INCCU) has announced a call for nominations for the first edition of the UNESCO Prize for Global Citizenship Education. Interested candidates may be nominated through the INCCU by August 18, 2025, for further consideration and onward submission to UNESCO Headquarters in Paris by September 1, 2025.

Supported by the Republic of Korea, the biennial prize aims to honour initiatives that advance Global Citizenship Education (GCED), including efforts promoting intercultural understanding, youth participation in civic life, and digital citizenship. Two awards of $50,000 (Rs 42,69,814) each will be presented-one to a youth-led organisation and another to an individual, institution, or non-governmental organisation.

UNESCO has encouraged each member state to nominate up to three candidates and to carry out a national selection process. Submissions must be made in English or French through UNESCO's designated online platform before midnight on September 1, 2025 (Paris time, UTC+1).

The award forms part of UNESCO's broader mission under Sustainable Development Goal 4, specifically Target 4.7, which focuses on education for sustainable development, human rights, and global citizenship. It also aligns with UNESCO's 2022-2029 strategic objective of fostering inclusive, peaceful societies.

The prize will run on a $623,000 (Rs 5.31 crore) fund over a six-year period (2024-2029), covering award amounts and administrative costs. Winners will receive a medal and a certificate in addition to the cash prize.

Selections will be made by the UNESCO Director-General, based on recommendations from a five-member jury of independent experts in the field of global citizenship education.

For further details or queries, applicants may contact the Prize Secretariat at GCEDPrize@unesco.org.