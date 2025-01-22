UNESCO Inviting Nominations For Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Award

UNESCO has called for nominations for the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Ministry of Education for detailed information. The deadline for submission of nominations for the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize 2025 is February 15, 2025. Eligible candidates may forward the applications to the Indian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO (INCCU) latest by January 31, 2025. The applications will be further forwarded to UNESCO Headquarters, Paris, France by February 15, 2025.

UNESCO established the World Press Freedom Prize in honor of Guillermo Cano, a Colombian joumalist who died in the exercise of his profession. The purpose of the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize is to reward each year a person, organisation or institution that has made a notable contribution to the defense and/or promotion of press freedom anywhere in the world, especially if risks have been involved.

The value of the prize will be of a minimum of 25,000 USD and determined by the Director-General in consultation with the donors on the basis of the contributions received, the interest on the sum deposited in the special account in accordance with the Financial Regulations of UNESCO, and the charges to be borne by the account for the cost of administering the prize. The prize also consists of a certificate and an object symbolizing the award and granted to the prize winner.