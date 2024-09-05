UNESCO Inviting Nominations For Jose Marti Prize, Check Details To Apply

Indian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO has released an official statement notifying UNESCO's call for the nominations of the tenth edition of the International UNESCO/Jose Marti Prize. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Ministry of Education for detailed information. Applications may be forwarded to the Indian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO (INCCU) latest by October 15, 2024. The deadline for submitting the nominations to the UNESCO is November 15, 2024.

Candidates who have made a significant contribution in any region of the world for the unity and the integration of countries in Latin America and the Carribbean and to the preservation of their identities, cultural traditions and historical values are eligible for the award. The prize may be conferred upon individuals, institutions, other entities or non-governmental organizations.

As per the official notice, the prize aims to honour an activity of outstanding merit which has contributed to reinforcing regional cohesion in Latin American and Caribbean countries, along with promoting a culture of peace by preserving the identities, cultural traditions and heritage of these countries."

The prize was instituted in 1994. The laureate of the International UNESCO/José Marti Prize can be an individual, institution, or non-governmental organisation. Winners will be awarded with an amount of US $5,000.

The prize and all expenses related would be funded by the Government of Cuba (the Donor), and shall comprise of a sum of a recurrent payment of a minimum of US $15,000.

The prize will be awarded every second year, in the years of UNESCO's General Conference sessions. It was awarded for the first time in 1995.



