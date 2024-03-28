UNESCO Invites Applications For Women's Education Prize Worth Rs 41 Lakh

UNESCO Award 2024: Nominations must be submitted in English or French by midnight on May 24. iStock photo

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) is currently accepting applications for the 2024 UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education. This award aims to recognise exceptional efforts in advancing girls' and women's education worldwide.

Valued at 50,000 US dollars (Rs 41,65,000), the prize seeks to highlight individuals, institutions, organisations, or other entities that have demonstrated outstanding commitment to promoting girls' and women's education. Nominees must have operational projects for at least two years, demonstrating scalability and impact.

UNESCO Member States and partner NGOs are invited to nominate individuals or organisations that have made remarkable contributions to girls' education. The prize aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals, focusing on inclusive and equitable quality education and gender equality empowerment.

The UNESCO Executive Board, in collaboration with the People's Republic of China, will select two laureates for the 2024 prize, with each recipient being awarded 50,000 US dollars.

Governments may present up to three nominees for the prize, and UNESCO encourages member states to conduct national selection processes and publicly announce their selected nominees.

Nominations must be submitted in English or French by midnight on May 24, 2024 at unesco.org/qwe. The prize secretariat, reachable at GWEPrize@unesco.org, is available for further inquiries.

Higher education institutions (HEIs) are urged to forward applications to the Indian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO (INCCU) by April 30, 2024. INCCU will screen and forward recommended applications to UNESCO by May 24, 2024.