UK-India Free Trade Deal Comes Into Effect: What's In It For Indian Youth, Professionals

UK-India free trade deal: The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) comes into effect today, opening up new employment, business, and mobility opportunities for Indian youth, professionals, and exporters. Describing it as India's "most comprehensive" Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the pact will provide duty-free access to nearly all Indian exports to the United Kingdom, creating significant opportunities for small businesses, farmers, fishermen, innovators, women entrepreneurs, and labour-intensive industries.

Writing in The Times of India, Goyal said the free trade agreement will generate jobs, expand businesses, and expose Indian manufacturers to healthy competition, resulting in high-quality products at competitive prices. He added that the trade pact will support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The agreement, signed last year in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, eliminates tariffs on about 99 per cent of tariff lines with immediate effect, covering nearly 100 per cent of the bilateral trade value. According to the minister, the move is expected to create significant opportunities for Indian exports, which have continued to grow despite global economic challenges.

How Will Indian Youth Benefit?

According to Goyal, CETA is expected to create more employment opportunities as labour-intensive sectors expand production and exports through improved access to the UK market.

These sectors include gems and jewellery, textiles, leather and footwear, organic chemicals, plastics, auto components, artisanal products, and food processing.

"By fostering access to global value chains and enhancing competitiveness, CETA will empower Indian youth with essential skills and opportunities needed to participate meaningfully in international markets and drive growth," the minister wrote.

The agreement is also expected to strengthen India's integration into global value chains, helping young professionals acquire globally relevant skills while creating more skilled jobs, particularly through MSMEs and vocational employment beyond metropolitan cities.

Social Security Relief For Indian Professionals

A key feature of the agreement is the Double Contribution Convention, also known as the Agreement on Social Security relating to Social Security Contributions, which comes into force alongside CETA.

Under this arrangement, Indian employees on temporary assignments in the UK and their employers will be exempt from paying UK National Insurance Contributions for up to five years while continuing to receive social security coverage in India.

According to the government, the provision is expected to benefit more than 75,000 Indian professionals and over 900 Indian companies.

Greater Mobility For Professionals

The trade agreement also introduces enhanced mobility commitments and broader access to the UK services market for Indian professionals across multiple sectors.

Professionals in IT, IT-enabled services (ITeS), financial services, healthcare, education, engineering, telecommunications, consultancy, and other business services are expected to benefit from easier temporary mobility to the UK.

The agreement also provides dedicated annual mobility opportunities for 1,800 Indian chefs, yoga instructors, and classical musicians under the category of contractual service suppliers.

Additionally, architects, engineers, and other professionals are expected to gain improved market access in the UK. The agreement also includes provisions for mutual recognition arrangements and greater regulatory certainty to facilitate temporary professional mobility.

Other Key Benefits Under CETA

Beyond employment and mobility opportunities, the agreement offers several advantages for Indian businesses and professionals. It is expected to facilitate the expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) of UK-headquartered companies in India and lock in liberal foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments across sectors such as telecommunications, insurance, civil aviation and environmental services.

The agreement is also expected to provide India's highly skilled medical professionals with more seamless access to the UK market. Indian educational institutions are set to gain market access in the UK's EdTech sector, while Indian start-ups are likely to benefit from reduced compliance requirements and improved access to a wider customer base, particularly in the digital delivery of services.

With commitments covering all major services sectors and 137 sub-sectors, the India-UK CETA is expected to strengthen economic cooperation while creating new opportunities for employment, skill development, and international careers for Indian youth.