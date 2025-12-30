UIDAI Recruiting Section Officer At Technology Centre Bengaluru

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is inviting applications from eligible government officers for filling up the post of Section Officer. The vacancy is open at UIDAI, Technology Centre, Bengaluru on deputation basis for developing the policy, procedure and systems for issuing Aadhaar numbers to individuals and performing authentication.

#UIDAI invites applications for two posts of Section Officer on deputation basis (on Foreign Service terms) at Technology Centre, Bengaluru.



Please read the instructions carefully before applying. For more details, visit: https://t.co/66plo40Mxo



The last date to apply is… pic.twitter.com/WCBhG4nx3Q — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) December 29, 2025

Eligibility

Officers from the central government holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre/department, or with three years of regular service in the Pay Matrix Level 7 of the 7th Central Pay Commission Rs (44,900 - 1,42,400) or with five years of regular service in the Pay Matrix Level-6 Rs (35,400 -1,12,400) are eligible to apply.

The vacancy is also open for officers from State Government/Public Sector Undertaking/Autonomous Organisation holding regular post in corresponding grades with requisite experience.

The applicants must not be more than 56 years of age as on the closing date for the application.

Salary

Candidates shortlisted will be eligible for a salary in the pay matrix level-8 of the 7th Central Pay Commission {( 47,600 - ₹1,51,100)}

Desirable

Those having experience of work in administration/legal / establishment/ human resource/ finance/accounts /budgeting/vigilance/ procurement/ planning and policy/project implementation and monitoring/E-Governance etc will be preferred for the role.

Applicants having basic skills for working in a computerised office environment will have an edge over others in the hiring process.

Application procedure and deadline

Applications complete in all respects along with the documents required must be forwarded to Director (HR), Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Aadhaar Complex, NTI Layout, Tata Nagar, Kodigehalli, Technology Centre, Bengaluru - 560 092. The deadline for receipt of applications is January 12, 2026.