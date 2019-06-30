Desist From Any Act Of Discrimination Against SC/ST Students: UGC To Universities

University Grants Commission (UGC) sent a letter to varsities in this regard.

As part of its continuous monitoring of the prevention of caste based discrimination in Higher Educational Institutions (HIEs), University Grants Commission (UGC), the higher education regulator, asked Universities in the country to desist themselves from any act of discrimination against SC/ST students on grounds of their social origin. The Commission has also asked the varsities to take prompt action if any discriminatory incident comes to the notice of the authorities.

"The officials/faculty members should desist from any act of discrimination against SC/ST students on grounds of their social origin," UGC said in a letter sent to the varsities.

The Commission has also asked the institutes to develop a page on their website for lodging complaints of caste discrimination by SC/ST students and place a complaint register in the Registrar's/Principal's Office for the purpose.

"The University and Colleges should ensure that no official/faculty members indulge in any kind of discrimination against any community or category of students. The University may constitute a committee to look into the discrimination complaints received from the SC/ST/OBC Students/Teachers and non-teaching staff," the letter said.

It requested to advise the officials or faculty members to be more sensitive while dealing with incidents of caste discrimination and send an action taken report to UGC within 30 days in a prescribed format which was sent along with the letter.

