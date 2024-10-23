UGC Releases Notification Inviting Participation In Data Innovation Lab Scheme

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched a notification requesting the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to participate in the Data Innovation Lab Scheme. The Data Innovation (DI) Lab Scheme is launched by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The primary objective of the DI Lab is to promote the use and adoption of latest Information Technology advancements in the field of official statistics. It also aims to address methodological, or any other challenges faced by the National Statistical System through Research based Innovative Technological Solutions including but not limited to Data Analytics, Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing etc.

"In this regard, the MoSPl envisages partnering with academic institutions, research organisations, etc for creating an innovation ecosystem through the mechanisms of an MoU (non-commercial). In addition, the MoSPl is seeking nominations of subject matter experts from leading universities as mentors, in offering guidance and sharing their strategic advice to the solution providers to address the complex challenges related to official statistics," reads official notification by the UGC.

The guidelines for the scheme are available at https://www.mospi.gov.in/sites/defaulVfles/anpouncements/Dilabguidelines.pdf

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Mines is also inviting project proposals for grant-in-aid under the Science and Technology Scheme to provide funds to academic institutions, universities, national institutes and R&D institutions recognised with the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Government of India for undertaking research and development projects under Research and Development (R&D) component of Science and Technology Programme of Ministry of Mines. The last date for receipt of project proposal in the ministry is November 15, 2024.

