UGC Proactive In Identifying Fake Universities: Dr Satyapal Singh, Minister of State (HRD)

He also informed about the steps taken by UGC in the last one year to identify fake universities/institutions operating in the country. These measures include:
- Published public Notices on list of fake Universities/Institutions in Hindi and English Newspapers.
- Sent letters to State Chief Secretaries, Education Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to take action against fake Universities/Institutes of located in their jurisdiction and identify such Universities / Institutes which are functioning in their State.
- Show Causes Notices have been issued to the unauthorized institutes awarding invalid degrees.
- Public Notices have been issued on illegal status of Bio-Chemic Education Grant Commission, Nadia, West Bengal and IIPM, New Delhi.
- Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, 8-A, Diamond Harbor Road Builtech inn, 2nd Floor, Thakurpukur, Kolkata-700063
- Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, India, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK DEPOT, New Delhi-110033
- North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology, University Road Baripada, Distt. Mayurbhanj, Odisha-757003
- Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Pondicherry-605009
Click here for more Education News