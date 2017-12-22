UGC Proactive In Identifying Fake Universities: Dr Satyapal Singh, Minister of State (HRD) In a written reply given to Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State (HRD), Dr. Satyapal Singh informed that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has maintained the list of 23 fake Universities/Institutions, which is available for everyone on UGC website www.ugc.ac.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT UGC Proactive In Identifying Fake Universities: Dr Satyapal Singh New Delhi: In a written reply given to Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State (HRD), Dr. Satyapal Singh informed that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has maintained the list of 23 fake Universities/Institutions, which is available for everyone on UGC website www.ugc.ac.in. In addition to the listed 23 universities, Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow, UP and Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM), New Delhi are also not recognized by the UGC under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956.



He also informed about the steps taken by UGC in the last one year to identify fake universities/institutions operating in the country. These measures include: Published public Notices on list of fake Universities/Institutions in Hindi and English Newspapers.

Sent letters to State Chief Secretaries, Education Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to take action against fake Universities/Institutes of located in their jurisdiction and identify such Universities / Institutes which are functioning in their State.

Show Causes Notices have been issued to the unauthorized institutes awarding invalid degrees.

Public Notices have been issued on illegal status of Bio-Chemic Education Grant Commission, Nadia, West Bengal and IIPM, New Delhi. Apart from the above, following fake Universities/Institutes have been included in the list of fake Universities maintained by the UGC: Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, 8-A, Diamond Harbor Road Builtech inn, 2nd Floor, Thakurpukur, Kolkata-700063 Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, India, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK DEPOT, New Delhi-110033 North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology, University Road Baripada, Distt. Mayurbhanj, Odisha-757003 Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Pondicherry-605009

