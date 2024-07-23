UGC Notifies Universities To Fill Up Vacant Posts At Their Campus

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification directing educational institutions to ensure that the vacant positions in their campus are filled and the status of the recruitment process is notified to the body before July 31, 2024.

An official notification by the UGC reads, "All the universities, institutions deemed to be universities and colleges are once again requested to take serious steps to ensure that the vacant positions in your university as well as in the colleges affiliated to your university are filled at the earliest and the status of the recruitment process is uploaded on the university activity monitoring portal of UGC at http://www.ugc.ac.in/uamp/ on or before July 31, 2024."

The University Grants Commission (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018 provides for minimum qualifications for appointment and other service conditions of university and college teachers.

The HEIs are required to follow the below mentioned procedures for a time-frame of six months for filling up vacant teaching posts:

Identification of vacancies

Assessment of number of existing vacant teaching posts and those likely to fall vacant during next six months along with the reserved posts for various categories as per the reservation roster in various departments/schools of the HEls and notifying on HEl's website and MHRD online portal.



Permission for filing up vacancies

The Competent Authorty will permit filling up of vacancies within 30 days from the date of sending the proposal by the HEI failing which it would be considered as deemed to be approved.



Release advertisement for vacancies

Advertisement of vacant posts in the Nationa Dallies, Employment here and HEl website with one month notice period for receiving application.



Constitution of Selection Commitee

Constitution of Selection Committee as per the provisions made under the Acts and Statutes of the HEI.



Fixing of dates of the Selection Committee meetings

Fixing of dates of the Selection Committee and confirmation from members for attending the selection process.



Scrutiny of applications

Scrutiny of applications and issue of interview letters to shortlisted candidates and uploading on HEI website.



Conduct of interviews

Conduct of interview and selection of candidates by the Selection Committee



Approval of the Competent authority

Approval of statutory authority of the HEI and issue of appointment letter and uploading on the HEI website and online portal.