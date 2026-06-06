UGC NET June 2026: Know When Admit Card And Exam City Slip Will Be Released

UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the UGC NET June 2026 admit card by June 15, 2026, for candidates appearing in the examination scheduled from June 22 to June 30, 2026. Before the hall tickets are issued, NTA is expected to release the exam city intimation slip by June 10, 2026, allowing candidates to check the city allotted for their examination centre.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates regarding the city slip, admit card, and exam guidelines.

UGC NET June 2026 Exam Schedule Announced

NTA has released the subject-wise schedule for the UGC NET June 2026 examination. According to the official notice issued on June 6, 2026, the examination will be held between June 22 and June 30, 2026, in CBT mode across various centres in the country.

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

Appointment as Assistant Professor

Admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges

Candidates can check the detailed subject-wise schedule through the official UGC NET website.

How to Download UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card?

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card link.

Enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Submit the details and log in.

Download and print the admit card for future use.

Candidates should carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card and contact NTA immediately in case of any discrepancy.