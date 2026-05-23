UGC NET June 2026 Fee Payment Last Date: Check Application Link, Schedule

UGC NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the UGC NET June 2026 application fee payment window on May 23, 2026, at 11:50 PM. Candidates who have already completed the registration process but have not yet paid the examination fee must complete the payment before the deadline on the official website. Along with the fee payment schedule, NTA will also open the correction facility from May 25 to May 27, 2026. During this period, candidates will be allowed to make changes in the particulars submitted in their online application form. Aspirants planning to appear for the UGC NET June 2026 examination are advised to complete all formalities within the given timeline to avoid last-minute issues.

Direct Link: UGC NET June 2026 Application Fee Portal

UGC NET June 2026 Important Dates

According to the official notice released by NTA, the important dates are as follows:

Last Date for Fee Payment: May 23, 2026 (11:50 PM)

May 23, 2026 (11:50 PM) Application Correction Window Starts: May 25, 2026

May 25, 2026 Application Correction Window Ends: May 27, 2026 (11:50 PM)

How to Pay Fee for UGC NET June 2026 Application Form?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to pay the UGC NET June 2026 application fee:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the "Registration Window for UGC-NET June 2026 Examination" link available on the homepage.

Login using the application number and password.

Click on the "Pay Examination Fee" option.

Choose the preferred payment mode such as Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Enter the required payment details carefully.

Complete the payment process and wait for the confirmation message.

Download and save the fee payment receipt for future reference.

UGC NET June 2026 Helpline

In case of any difficulty during the application fee process, candidates may contact the NTA helpdesk at:

011-40759000

011-69227700

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTA and UGC NET websites for the latest updates related to the examination.