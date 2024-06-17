UGC NET Exam 2024: Checklist Of Key Documents, Exam Day Instructions

UGC NET exam 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET exam for the June session on June 18. This exam decides eligibility for Assistant Professorships and Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. To help you have a smooth exam day, here's a simple guide with everything you need to know. It includes what documents to bring, important exam day tips, and an overview of the exam pattern. Follow these instructions to avoid any last-minute problems and to be well-prepared for the exam.

UGC NET Exam 2024: Documents To Bring

Candidates must bring the UGC NET Admit Card as it serves as the entry pass to the exam hall. Make sure you have a clear printout with your photo and signature.

Candidates must bring both the original and a photocopy of a government-issued ID, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License, or College ID.

Candidates must have an extra passport-sized photo (the same as on your admit card) for verification at the exam center.

UGC NET Exam 2024: Exam Day Instructions

Arrive at the exam center well before the time stated on your admit card. This will give you enough time for security checks and to get familiar with the exam environment.

Wear comfortable clothes that follow the exam center's dress code. Avoid jewelry and clothing with elaborate embroidery or pockets, as these can cause delays during security checks.

Candidates will also be permitted to carry a personal transparent water bottle.

"Candidates are not allowed to carry any other personal belongings, including electronic devices, or mobile phones to the Examination Centre. Examination officials will not be responsible for the safekeeping of personal belongings, and there will be no facility," as per UGC guidelines.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC-NET exam on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). This test determines if Indian nationals are eligible for roles as Assistant Professors or for the Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor positions in Indian universities and colleges. Since December 2018, the UGC-NET has been held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format.

The UGC-NET exam is conducted twice a year, in June and December. To keep the exam schedule regular, the NTA, with UGC's approval, is conducting the UGC NET December 2023 exam in 83 subjects at various cities across the country.