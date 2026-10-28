UGC NET December 2026: Registration Deadline Extended To October 31, Apply Here

UGC NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to submit the online application form for the UGC NET December 2026 examination. Candidates who have not yet completed their registration can now apply until October 31, 2026, without paying any late fee. The agency has also extended the deadline for the successful transaction of the examination fee to the same date. The extension aims to provide additional time to candidates who are yet to complete their application process. Applicants are advised to submit their forms before the revised deadline to avoid last-minute technical difficulties.

Click here: UGC NET December 2026 Application Link

UGC NET December 2026 Registration: Revised Dates

According to the latest public notice issued by the NTA, the revised deadlines for the UGC NET December 2026 examination are as follows:

Last date to submit the online application form: October 31, 2026, up to 11:50 PM.

October 31, 2026, up to 11:50 PM. Last date for successful payment of the examination fee: October 31, 2026, up to 11:50 PM.

Candidates must complete both steps within the revised deadline to ensure their applications are submitted successfully. They should carefully check the details entered in the application form before final submission.

Click here: UGC NET December 2026 Application Date Extended Notice

UGC NET December 2026: Eligibility And Official Websites

The UGC NET examination determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges.

NTA official website: nta.ac.in

nta.ac.in UGC NET official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites for registration details, examination guidelines and further announcements.