UGC NET December 2025: NTA Releases Revised Final Answer Key, Drops Questions In History, Commerce

UGC-NET Final Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised final answer key for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2025 session for five subjects, in compliance with a Delhi High Court order. Four questions have been dropped from the History paper and three from the Commerce paper in the revised answer key.

The examination was conducted between December and January. Candidates can download the revised answer key from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in or through the direct link provided here.

How To Download Revised Answer Key For All Subjects?

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "Final Answer Key For UGC NET December 2025" under the "Public Notices" section.

The revised final answer key will be downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

Download Link For Revised Final Answer Key For All Subjects

Why Did High Court Order The Release Of Revised Answer Key?

During the objection window for the provisional answer key, candidates raised concerns regarding nine questions and two translations in the History paper, alleging errors on January 14.

Following this, candidates claimed that the NTA did not provide any clarification on these objections when the final result was declared on February 4, 2026.

Subsequently, a candidate, Kartikey Kahol, approached the High Court, stating that he had missed qualifying for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) by just two marks due to allegedly incorrect answer options provided by the NTA.

The court directed the agency to award two marks to the petitioner, making him eligible for the JRF. The court also directed the NTA to constitute an expert committee within four weeks to examine the grievances raised by candidates.

The issue had extended beyond a single candidate. Around 60,777 candidates had appeared for the History paper, and the court had noted that the alleged discrepancies could affect a significant number of aspirants.

Students had also pointed out that while raising objections, they cited standard academic sources, including works by historians such as Satish Chandra and Abhishek Yadav. However, they claimed that their objections were dismissed without any detailed explanation.