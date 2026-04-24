UGC NET December 2025 Certificates Available For Download

UGC NET Certficates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2025 certificates online. Candidates who have cleared the UGC NET 2025 examinations conducted from December 31 to January 7, can download their e-certificates from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET results for the December 2025 session was declared on February 4, 2026.

The UGC NET certificates have been issued for the following categories:

Certificate for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) only

Certificate for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and eligibility for Assistant Professor

Certificate for the eligibility of Assistant Professor and admission to PhD

Certificate for admission to PhD only

In case a candidate faces any difficulty while downloading the UGC NET certificates, they can mail their grievances at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or ecertificate@nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET is conducted twice a year (June and December) to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor', 'appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD' and 'admission to PhD only' in Indian universities and colleges.

The NTA is expected to release the UGC NET 2026 application forms soon on the official website for the June examination cycle. Last year, the online registration window for the June session was opened on April 16.

Candidates must note that they are allowed to appear in the subject of their postgraduation only for the UGC NET 2026 examination.