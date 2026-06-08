UGC NET 2026: Commerce, English, History, Political Science Schedule, Marking Scheme

UGC NET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 from June 22 to 30, as officially announced by the agency. The UGC NET 2026 exam will determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD.

The testing agency has released the exam timetable for the June 2026 exam cycle on June 6. Students can check the date of the exam and shift timings for the subjects they are appearing for. According to the official website, the advance intimation of examination city will be announced eight to 10 days before the exam.

UGC NET June 2026 Schedule

Check subject-wise schedule for Political Science, Commerce, English, and History here:

Subject Date of Exam Shift Timings Political Science June 24, 2026 Shift 1 (9 am to 12 pm) Commerce June 24, 2026 Shift 2 (3 pm to 6 pm) English June 25, 2026 Shift 1 (9 am to 12 pm) History June 25, 2026 Shift 2 (3 pm to 6 pm)

The NTA has advised candidates to report to the exam centre at least two hours before the commencement of the exam to complete frisking and registration formalities.

UGC NET Marking Scheme Explained

The UGC NET June 2026 examinations will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Based on the official marking scheme, each question carries two marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect responses. Candidates must also note that no marks will be given for unanswered or unattempted questions.

The agency will also release the NET hall tickets before each exam. The exam body has advised candidates to read the instructions given on the UGC NET June 2026 admit card before appearing for the paper.