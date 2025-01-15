UGC NET December 2024 Revised Exam Schedule Out, Check New Date Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a revised schedule for the UGC-NET December 2024 exam. The exam for admission to PhD programmes, awarding Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as assistant professors was initially scheduled from January 3 to January 16, 2025. However, the agency postponed the exam scheduled on January 15, 2025 due to Pongal, Makar Sankranti and other festival.

The UGC NET exam is being held for 85 subjects in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

As per the official notification released by the NTA, the revised schedule of the exam is as follows:

The exam for the following subjects have been scheduled for January 21, 2025 from 9 am to 12 pm.

Indian Knowledge System

Malayalam

Urdu

Labour Welfare/ Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/ Human Resource Management

Criminology

Tribal and Regional Language/ Literature

Folk Literature

Konkani

Environmental Sciences



The exam for the following subjects will be held on January 27, 2025 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Sanskrit

Mass Communication and Journalism

Japanese

Performing Art- Dance/Drama/ Theatre

Electronic Science

Women Studies

Law

Nepali

On January 15, the exam was scheduled for 17 subjects, including mass communication and journalism, Sanskrit, Nepali, law, Japanese, women studies, Malayalam, Urdu, Konkani, criminology, folk literature, electronic science, environmental science and Indian knowledge system.

NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to become assistant professors and junior research fellows in universities. The UGC-NET was also postponed last year too after the education ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam might be compromised.



