UGC NET December 2024: City Intimation Slip Released For Exam On January 3

The UGC NET examination is scheduled to be held on January 3, 2025.

Read Time: 2 mins
UGC NET December 2024: City Intimation Slip Released For Exam On January 3
UGC NET 2024: Candidates can download the slip by visiting official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the December 2024 UGC NET examination session. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the slip by visiting the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET examination is scheduled to be held on January 3, 2025. Candidates are required to enter their application number and date of birth to access the intimation slip.  

Mode Of Examination  
The UGC NET 2024 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The test is essential for determining eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as an Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programs.  

Exam Pattern  
The examination will consist of two papers:  

Paper 1:  

Marks: 100  
Questions: 50  
Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)  
Focus: Assessing teaching/research aptitude, reasoning ability, reading comprehension, and general awareness.  

Paper 2:  
Marks: 200  
Questions: 100  
Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)  
Focus: Assessing domain-specific knowledge in the subject chosen by the candidate.  

Total Duration  
The total exam duration is 3 hours (180 minutes) without any break, with all questions being compulsory.  

Medium Of Question Paper  

The question papers will be available in English and Hindi, except for language papers.  
Candidates must choose their preferred medium during the online application process, and once selected, it cannot be changed.  
In case of any ambiguity in translation, the English version will be considered final.  

Marking Scheme  

  • Each question carries 2 marks
  • There is no negative marking for incorrect answers
  • Unanswered or unattempted questions will receive no marks  
  • If a question is deemed incorrect or ambiguous, only candidates who attempted the question and selected a correct answer will be credited with marks 
  • If a question is dropped due to errors, 2 marks will be awarded to candidates who attempted it
     
