UGC NET December 2024: City Intimation Slip Released For Exam On January 3

UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the December 2024 UGC NET examination session. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the slip by visiting the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET examination is scheduled to be held on January 3, 2025. Candidates are required to enter their application number and date of birth to access the intimation slip.

Mode Of Examination

The UGC NET 2024 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The test is essential for determining eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as an Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programs.

Exam Pattern

The examination will consist of two papers:

Paper 1:

Marks: 100

Questions: 50

Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Focus: Assessing teaching/research aptitude, reasoning ability, reading comprehension, and general awareness.

Paper 2:

Marks: 200

Questions: 100

Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Focus: Assessing domain-specific knowledge in the subject chosen by the candidate.

Total Duration

The total exam duration is 3 hours (180 minutes) without any break, with all questions being compulsory.

Medium Of Question Paper

The question papers will be available in English and Hindi, except for language papers.

Candidates must choose their preferred medium during the online application process, and once selected, it cannot be changed.

In case of any ambiguity in translation, the English version will be considered final.

Marking Scheme