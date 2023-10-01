UGC NET December 2023 Registration Begins, Details Inside

Last date to submit online application form is October 28, 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 30 started the online registrations for UGC NET in December 2023. The agency has also mentioned in the official notification that the last date for the online application form is October 28, 2023.

Interested candidates can apply for the University Grants Commission's National Eligibility Test through the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

As per the notification, the candidates can begin the application process from September 30 to October 28, 2023, up to 5 p.m. Correction in the particulars in the Online Application Form will be available from October 30 to 31, 2023.

NTA will conduct the exams from December 6 to December 22, 2023. Candidates can avail their admit card in the first week of December.

How to apply for UGC NET December 2023?

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link- "UGC NET December 2023 Registration open - Click Here" Candidates will be redirected to a new page, register themselves and all the necessary details mentioned in the form. After uploading documents, pay the application fee. Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Application Fee

General/Unreserved category applicants will have to pay Rs 1150. General EWS/OBC-NCL applicants will have to pay Rs. 600, and SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender applicants will have to pay Rs 325.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC - NET December 2023 for 'Junior Research Fellowship' and eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.