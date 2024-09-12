UGC NET 2024: Provisional Answer Key Released For August 27- September 5 Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the UGC-NET June 2024 exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam held from August 27 to September 5 can visit the official website of the UGC NET to download the answer key. An official notification by the NTA reads, "The Provisional Answer Key(s) for UGC – NET June 2024 (Rescheduled) Examination conducted on 27th, 28th, 29th and 30th August 2024 and 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th September 2024 along with the question paper with recorded responses are available on the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/ for candidates to challenge. The procedure for the challenge of Answer Key is as enclosed as Annexure – I."



NTA had earlier released the answer key for exam held on August 21, 22, and 23.



The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non refundable processing fee. Applicants have option until September 13, 2024 11:50 pm to raise challenges against the answer key. The last date for payment of the application fees is also September 13, 2024. Candidates can make payment for the processing fees with the help of Credit card/ Debit card/ Net banking/ UPI payment modes.



NTA will not accept any challenge without receipt of the processing fee. The challenges will not be accepted through any other mode.



Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the experts after the challenge will be final. Candidates are advised to visit NTA official website: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/ for latest updates.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NTA.

Step 2: Click ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key.

Step 3: Login with application number, DOB, and security pin.

Step 4: Click on 'View Answer Sheet' for marked responses and 'Challenge' to view and challenge answer keys.

Step 5: Upload supporting documents as a single PDF file by selecting ‘Choose File'.

Step 6: Click ‘Submit and review Claims'.

Step 7: Click ‘Modify your Claims' to Modify or ‘Final Submit' to finalise claims.

Step 8: Save claims and click ‘Pay Now'.