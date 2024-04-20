UGC-NET 2024 Applications To Begin Soon, Check Changes Introduced In Exam This Year

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to open the application process and information bulletin for the UGC-NET June 2024 session. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam will be able to fill the application forms on the official website.

The UGC NET exam will be conducted with two new changes this year. UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar shared insights about the changes introduced in the 2024 session exam. Mr Kumar posted on X, "What is new in UGC-NET June 2024 session? The candidates who are pursuing four year/8 semester Bachelor's degree programme and are in their last semester/year may also apply for the UGC-NET. The candidates with a four-year Bachelor's degree programme are allowed to appear in a subject in which they want to pursue a PhD irrespective of the discipline in which they have obtained the four-year bachelor's degree."

The university body had announced earlier that NET scores could be used for admission to PhD programmes instead of entrance tests conducted by different universities and higher education institutions. This decision comes as a relief to students who previously had to undergo multiple entrance exams conducted by various universities for PhD admissions.

UGC-NET, is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor' as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges. Under the new directive, starting from June 2024, UGC NET qualified candidates will be eligible for PhD admissions in three categories:

-The candidates will be eligible for admission to PhD with JRF and appointment as assistant professor.

-They will be able to apply for admission to PhD without JRF and appointment as assistant professor.

-They will be eligible for admission to PhD programme only and not for the award of JRF or appointment as assistant professor.