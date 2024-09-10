UGC NET 2024: Provisional Answer Key Expected To Be Released Soon, Check Details

UGC NET 2024 Provisional Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer keys for the UGC NET exam, which were held from August 27 to September 4. NTA has recently released the answer keys for the exams held on August 21, 22, and 23. Students who have taken the exam can check the keys by visiting the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, once they are released.

UGC NET 2024: Steps To Download Provisional Answer Key

Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "UGC NET Answer Key 2024" link

A PDF will appear on the screen

Check the answer key and save it

Take a printout for future reference

Once the provisional answer key is released, candidates must pay a processing fee to submit challenges. Payment can be made via credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI. Challenges will only be accepted if the processing fee has been paid. No other payment methods will be considered.

Submitted challenges will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is found to be valid, the answer key will be updated and applied to all candidates' responses. The results will be based on the revised final answer key. No individual notifications will be issued regarding the acceptance or rejection of challenges. The final answer key, as determined by the experts, will be conclusive.

UGC NET 2024: Examination Pattern

The test consists of two papers, both comprising objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the positions of 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.