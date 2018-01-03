CBSE Releases November 2017 UGC NET Result @Cbsenet.nic.in; Know How To Check Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result for the UGC NET exam which was conducted in November 2017.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result for the UGC NET exam which was conducted in November 2017. The result can be accessed through the official CBSE NET website or the official CBSE results portal. The exam was conducted on November 5, 2017 and answer keys for the same were released on December 12, 2017. After consideration of the challeneges on the answer key and OMR sheets, the final result has been released.



To check their result a candidate will need to have their application number, roll number and date of birth.



How to check CBSE UGC NET November 2017 Result?



Here's how you can check the result for UGC NET November 2017 exam.





Step one: Go to official website for UGC NET: www.cbsenet.nic.in or CBSE Results portal: www.cbseresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter your application n umber, roll number and date of birth correctly.

Step four: Click on Submit.

Step five: Your result will be displayed.



CBSE is the conducting body for UGC NET exam. UGC NET exam is conducted for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor Both in Indian Universities and Colleges. The exam, this year, was conducted in 84 subjects across 91 cities in India.



