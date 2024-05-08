UGC Mandates Institutions To Ensure Safety For Women At Campus

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released an advisory to ensure safe and secure environment for women at higher educational institutions (HEIs) and at workplace. As per the notification released by the UGC, the institutions are required to undertake the following actions to ensure safety at institutions:

HEIs have been asked to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and a Special/ Women's Cell in the institutions under their administrative control to deal with gender-based violence and conduct gender sensitisation programs.

Advertisement

The institutes must display banners and posters at conspicuous places in the buildings to create awareness among employees about sexual harassment and methods to prevent it.

The names and contact details of the members of the Internal Complaints Committee should also be mentioned on the notice boards in the institutions.

HEIs must place a billboard showing the penal consequences of sexual harassment. A toll-free number and committed phone numbers should be provided on the billboard.

They must display the Women's Helpline Number 181 and Emergency Response Support Number 112 for ease of access to women in distress.

Advertisement

HEIs are also asked to upload the following documents on their respective portals:

Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention. Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013.

University Grants Commission (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women Employees and Students in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2015.