Don't Take Admission In These 24 'Fake Universities': UGC Warns Students

Fake Universities: Check Complete List Here

University Grants Commission (UGC) today released a list of fake universities and according to the commission, these institutions are not entitled to confer any degree. Out of the total 24 'fake univerisities', 8 of them are based in national capital Delhi. According to UGC, the higher education regulator, the detailed list is also available at UGC website www.ugc.ac.in. The commission warned the public to not to take admission in these Fake Universities.Apart from Delhi, the list has universities from Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Pondicherry.The fake universities which have been found functioning in Delhi include Commercial University, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya and Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya.UGC on Tuesday published this list:1. Maithili University/Vishwavidyalaya, Darbhanga, Bihar.2. Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi.3. United Nations University, Delhi.4. Vocational University, Delhi.5. ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi - 110008.6. Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, New Delhi7. Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, India, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK DEPOT, New Delhi1100338. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-1100859. BadaganviSarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum (Karnataka)10. St. John's University, Kishanattam, Kerala11. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur12. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, 80, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata- 20.13. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, 8-A, Diamond Harbor Road Builtech inn, 2nd Floor, Thakurpukur, Kolkata-700063.14. Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi, UP/Jagatpuri, Delhi.15. Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya, (Women's University) Prayag, Allahabad ( UP )16. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad (UP)17. National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur18. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, (UP).19. Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, KosiKalan, Mathura (UP).20. Maharana Partap Shiksha NiketanVishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh (UP).21. Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Institutional Area, Khoda, Makanpur, Noida , Phase-II, (UP)22. Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, AnupoornaBhawan, Plot No. 242, PaniTanki Road, Shaktinagar, Rourkela-769014.23. North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology, University Road Baripada, Distt. Mayurbhanj, Odisha-75700324. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Pondicherry-605009The notification from UGC said matter related to Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow, UP is subjudice before the District Judge Lucknow now.UGC had released a list 22 fake universities last year.In another related development last year , a letter dated November 10 by UGC had asked 123 Deemed-to-be-Universities to drop the word 'University' from their names. The letter cited a Supreme Court order dated November 3, 2017 and said that the use of word 'University' by Deemed-to-be universities is in violation of the Section 23 of the UGC Act.According to the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, only a University established by a Central, State/ Provincial Act or an institution deemed to be university under section 3 or an institution especially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer UGC specified degrees under section 22(3) of the Act. Section 23 of the UGC Act prohibits the use of word "University" by any institutions other than a university established as stated above.