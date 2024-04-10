University Body Extends Deadline For Claiming Fellowship Dues To July 8

The UGC urged stakeholders (Higher education institutions and students) to claim their pending dues.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the deadline for claiming pending dues (arrears of post-doctoral/doctoral fellowships) to July 8.

The UGC urged stakeholders (Higher education institutions and students) to claim their pending dues, i.e., fellowship/house rent allowance/contingency admissible up to March 2024, by July 8, 2024, on the Scholarship Fellowship Management Portal (SFMP).

"UGC has received several representations to extend the last date for claiming pending dues. It has, therefore, been decided to extend the last date up to July 8, 2024," the university body states.

The UGC has stated that scholars or nodal officers who have already applied for the previous fellowship rates do not need further action to claim the arrears resulting from the revised fellowship rates. However, any claims related to the period up to December 2023 will not be accepted by the UGC after April 8, 2024.

Check some of the fellowships offered by UGC

Junior Research Fellowship in Science, Humanities and Social Sciences

This fellowship offers financial assistance to NET/JRF-qualified candidates for advanced studies and research leading to a PhD degree in Humanities and Social Sciences, including Languages and Sciences.

Eligibility

Candidates qualified in NET-JRF or the UGC-CSIR joint test. However, the registration for PhD is made by the universities/institutions/colleges within two years from the date of declaration of result or date of issue of award letter/date of joining the fellowship.

Dr S Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship

This fellowship offers an opportunity to continue the advanced studies and research in Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Humanities & Social Sciences including languages in Indian universities/institutions.

Eligibility:

Only the unemployed candidates who have been awarded the PhD. degree are eligible to apply.

Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship For Single Girl Child

Objective

Fellowship is for research work leading to the award of PhD degree under 'Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship For Single Girl Child'.

To support the higher education of single girl children in Social Sciences.

To recognise the value of observance of small family norms.

To recognise the norm of single girl child in society.

To propagate the concept of single girl child norm.

To promote single girls in the society.

Eligibility:

Any single girl child of her parents pursuing PhD in any stream/subject in recognised Universities/Colleges/ Institutes is eligible to apply under the scheme.