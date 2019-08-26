UGC expects to get 100 proposals for 'Paramarsh Scheme'

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is expecting to receive around 100 proposals from the higher education institutions for its 'Paramarsh Scheme'. As part of the scheme, top institutions will mentor five non-accredited institutes to secure National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grade.

"The last date for submitting proposals by the mentors is September 2. These will then be examined," a UGC official said here on Monday.

"Once the proposals are accepted by the UGC, the institutes can start the mentoring programme within a month," the official added.

The scheme mandates that the mentor institutions should have secured an NAAC score of 3.26 out of 4. Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', who launched the scheme last month, said it would improve quality and standards of higher education in the country.

The official noted that since securing NAAC accreditation has been made mandatory for the open universities too, the top institutions can also mentor open universities which will be applying for NAAC grade for the first time. Under the 'Paramarsh' scheme, the leading institutions will provide regular mentoring to help colleges to get accredited by the NAACA.

The mentor institutions can be provided financial assistance of up to Rs 30 lakh. There is also an option of appointing an expert, who can be paid a fellowship amount of Rs 31,000 per month.

The scheme aims to improve the global rankings of Indian higher educational institutions.

"The scheme will lead to enhancement of the mentee institutions' quality and its profile as a result of improved quality of research, teaching and learning methodologies. The mentee institution will also have increased exposure and speedier adaptation to best practices," the official added.

The NAAC is an autonomous body that assesses and accredits higher education institutions in the country.

