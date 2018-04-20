Candidates With Yoga Diploma To Be Given Preference In Physiotherapy Graduate Courses University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to give preference in admission to graduate courses in Physiotherapy to those candidates having requisite expertise in Yoga.

The UGC, the higher education authority, had earlier constituted an Expert Committee to examine the possibility of giving suitable preference in admission to graduate courses in physiotherapy to those candidates having requisite expertise in Yoga.



Now, this recommendation of the Expert Committee have been approved by the Commission and concurred by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, said a circular sent from UGC Secretary Prof. Rajnish Jain to the vice-chancellor of all universities.



The letter asked the universities to take note of the recommendation during the admission process and also bring it to the notice of the colleges affiliated to your esteemed.



University Grants Commission ( UGC ) has decided to give preference in admission to graduate courses in Physiotherapy to those candidates having requisite expertise in Yoga. According to UGC, as per an expert committee recommendation, a candidate having at least one year diploma in Yoga may be given preference in admission, subject to the condition that marks secured in the entrance examination and other eligibility conditions are same to a candidate with similar credentials but not having said expertise in Yoga.The UGC, the higher education authority, had earlier constituted an Expert Committee to examine the possibility of giving suitable preference in admission to graduate courses in physiotherapy to those candidates having requisite expertise in Yoga.Now, this recommendation of the Expert Committee have been approved by the Commission and concurred by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, said a circular sent from UGC Secretary Prof. Rajnish Jain to the vice-chancellor of all universities. The letter asked the universities to take note of the recommendation during the admission process and also bring it to the notice of the colleges affiliated to your esteemed.