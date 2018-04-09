Autonomy Will Commoditise Academia: Prabhat Patnaik

A noted economist and ideologue, Professor Panaik pointed out that giving autonomy to certain institutions of higher learning would eventually lead to financial autonomy which implies a hike in the education expenditure of individual students as compared to presently public funded system.
Prof. Patnaik was referring to the recent University Grants Commission (UGC) decision to accord autonomy to sixty Higher Educational Institutions which have maintained high academic standards.
In his presidential remarks, Professor Emeritus Irfan Habib, Aligarh Muslim University advised that the funds for poor Indians should be utilised to galvanise critical thinking in them. He said it was a duty of all academicians to ensure critical thinking.
Welcoming the guests, Prof Tariq Islam, Chairperson, Department of Philosophy, spoke on the Government of India's recent decision to make some academic institutions autonomous, pointing out that AMU and other central universities and institutes were already autonomous bodies.
Mr Bodhendra Kumar proposed a vote of thanks while Mr Zaid A Siddiqui conducted the programme. More than a hundred students and faculty members attended the lecture.
