UGC Asks Colleges To Organise Live Streaming Of Historical Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing

India's Chandrayaan-3 is all set to create history by attempting to soft land the Vikram Lander with the Pragyaan rover in its belly near the moon's south pole. Ahead of the event, excitement across the country is building up with prayers held for its success, and people sending messages wishing ISRO luck.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also asked colleges and institutions to organise live-streaming sessions between 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm to witness Chandrayan-3's moon landing. In a letter to Higher Education Institutions, UGC requested them to organize special assemblies and encourage students and faculty for active participation.

“Let's witness India's historical journey to the moon! The Higher Education Institutions are requested to organise live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing on Moon 23rd August 2023 from 05:30 PM onwards at https://isro.gov.in,” UGC India said in a tweet on Monday.

''The landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental occasion that will not only fuel curiosity but also spark a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth. It will generate a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology. It will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation,'' UGC said in the letter.

“The Higher Education Institutions are requested to organize special Assemblies from 5.30 PM to 6.30 PM and encourage students and faculty for active participation and watch LIVE streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon to witness this momentous occasion,” it added.

In another tweet on Tuesday, UGC again wrote, ''Be a part of the Historical Moment! UGC encourages all institutions to livestream the landing of Chandrayaan-3.''

The lander is scheduled to touch down on the Moon's south polar region at 6:04 pm on Wednesday. If successful, India will join US, Russia, and China as only the fourth country to achieve this feat.

The landing of Chandrayaan-3 will be live streamed on various platforms by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Chandrayaan 3 was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota on July 14.