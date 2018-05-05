Delhi University, JNU Journals Among More Than 4,000 Removed From UGC Approved List

The UGC has also said it received complaints from faculty, researchers, other members of academic community as well as from press and media representatives.
A recent study done by a group of researchers said that over 88% of the non-indexed journals in the university source component of the UGC-approved list, included on the basis of suggestions from different universities, could be of low quality.
The UGC, New Delhi had published an 'approved list of journals', which has been criticized due to inclusion of many substandard journals. Last year, UGC had approved over 35,000 journals and the research work published in them would be considered for the purpose of promotion and direct recruitment of varsity teachers.
"Considering these complaints, the Standing Committee on Notification of Journals re-evaluated every journal title recommended by universities as well as those indexed by Indian Citation Index on filtering criteria defined by the Standing Committee," said a notification from UGC.
"In addition to these journals, 191 titles covered in Indian Citation Index are pending for evaluation by the Standing Committee on Notification of Journals," the notification said.
The removed journals include Vidha: The Delhi University Journal of Creative and The Delhi University Journal of Undergraduate Research and Innovation from Delhi University and The Journal of the School of Language, Literature & Culture Studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University.
More than 10 journals from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have also been removed from the UGC approved list, which include Journal of Information Management and Scientometrics, Majallah Al Majma Al Ilmi Al Hindi, Journal of distance education and management research, Quest for Justice, Journal of indian Academy of Arabic, The Indian journal of politics, Indian Journal of Communication Review, International Research: Journal of Library & Information Science, Aligarh Journal of Linguistics and Journal of Integrated Community Health (GICH).
It is the same with Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Removed journals from BHU include BHU Journal of Social Science, Banaras Hindu University Department of English Journal, Pragati A Research Journal of Banaras Hindu University, Journal of Science Research, National Journal of Education, Journal of Physical Education, Recreation and Sports in Sciences & Technology (PERSIST) among others.
The removed list also includes journals from premier universities like University of Calcutta (Samskritabharati), Mumbai University (Law Quest and Insight Management Review), Jadavpur University (Anviksha, Trade and Development Review and Librarian) and Savitribai Phule Pune University (Indian Philosophical Quarterly (2 PQ) and Asian Journal of English Studies).
