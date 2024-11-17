UCEED 2025: Registration Window To Close Tomorrow, Check Details

UCEED 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the registration window for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam (UCEED) 2025 tomorrow. Candidates can register on the official website of the institute by 5pm. The exam is scheduled for January 19, 2025, from 9am to 12 noon.

UCEED 2025: Fee

Applicants will be required to pay a registration fee of Rs 4,000 to complete the application process. For female candidates and those belonging to the SC, ST, and PwD categories, the registration fee is Rs 2,000.

Eligibility

Only students who have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) in the year 2024 in all subjects or are appearing in 2025 in any stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts and Humanities) for the first time are eligible to appear for UCEED 2025.

UCEED is conducted for admissions to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur. Many other institutes also recognise the UCEED scorecard for admissions to their BDes programmes. IIT Bombay is the organising institute responsible for conducting UCEED 2025.

CEED-qualified students are eligible to apply for MDes and PhD programmes at various institutes. The CEED 2025 score is valid for a period of one year from the date of the result declaration.

The UCEED 2025 score is valid only for admission to programmes in the academic year 2025-2026. The exam is conducted for a duration of three hours at test centres. The exam is held in two parts: Part-A is computer-based, and Part-B comprises sketching-related questions that must be attempted on the provided sheet. It is compulsory for candidates to attempt both parts within the given time.

