UCEED 2018: First Allotment List Released For Admission To B.Des. At IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati

IIT Bombay has released first allotment list for UCEED 2018

The first allotment list for UCEED 2018 qualified candidates has been released. The allotment list is available on the official website. UCEED is conducted for admission to B. Des. programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati & IIITDM Jabalpur. The candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first list will be sent their provisional allotment letter to their registered email addresses.

Candidates will have the option to freeze or float their allotted seats till July 8, 2018 till 23:55 hours. For those who exercise Freeze option, final letter for seat allotment will be available to download.

In the first seat allotment, in open category opening rank for IIT Bombay is 1 and closing rank is 16. For IIT Guwahati, in open category, opening rank is 17 and closing rank is 53 and for IIITDM Jabalpur, the opening rank is 32 and closing rank is 75 for open category candidates.

The details of the opening and closing ranks for other categories is also available on the official UCEED website.

How to exercise FREEZE/FLOAT option?

Step one: Go to official UCEED 2018 website: http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/.

Step two: Click on the link to view candidate's portal.

Step three: Login using the required details.

Step four: Check your allotment status and FREEZE/FLOAT the option.

If you exercise the FREEZE option, your final letter for seat allotment will be generated.

