Telangana Board Engages Psychiatrists To Counsel Students For Exam Stress

Telangana Board has launched helpline numbers to help students with board exam stress

Telangana Board, following in the footsteps of CBSE, has launched counselling helpline for students appearing in the board exams this year. The TS inter exam started on March 4 for first year students and on March 5 for second year students.

The board has engaged a Senior Psychiatrist and five Clinical Psychologists to help students navigate through the stress, fear, and exam related anxiety.

The board has shared the numbers of the experts. The helpline service has been operational since 3 pm on March 5.

TSBIE is not the first state education board to launch helpline numbers for students to help with the exam stress. This year Gujarat board too launched helpline numbers for board exam students.

The exam for first year intermediate students will conclude on March 21, 2020 and the exam for second year intermediate students will conclude on March 23, 2020.

Apart from the counselling helpline, the board has also launched other services to make the exam experience easier for students. The board has launched a center locator mobile app. Students can download the app through the link provided on the Board's website.

Apart from the center locator app, the board has also launched a Student Checklist. Students can enter their registration number and date of birth and check their details.

The result for Telangana Board Inter exam will tentatively be released in April.

