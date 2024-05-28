Telangana State PG Engineering Common Entrance Test Hall Ticket Out

Telangana PGECET Hall Ticket 2024: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has released the admit cards (hall tickets) for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2024. Students who have registered for the entrance test can download the admit card from the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in, using their registration number and date of birth.

The Telangana PGECET 2024 exam is scheduled to be held from June 10 to 13 in two sessions: 10 am to 12 noon and 2pm to 4pm.

TS PGECET 2024 Hall Ticket: Steps to Download

Go to the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Select the 'TS PGECET 2024 Hall Ticket' option on the homepage.

Input your login credentials and submit when a new window opens.

The TS PGECET 2024 admit card will appear on your computer or mobile screen.

Download and print it out for future use.

Exam Pattern

The TS PGECET-2024 will be conducted entirely online as a computer-based test (CBT). The exam will last for two hours, during which you will need to answer 120 multiple-choice questions, with each question carrying one mark.

There is no penalty for incorrect answers. To pass, candidates must achieve at least 25% of the total marks (30 marks). However, there is no minimum qualifying score required for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). Your rank will be based on your performance in the exam.