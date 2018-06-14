Osmania University Declares Telangana PGECET 2018 Result TS PGECET 2018 result is available at tsche.ac.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT TS PGECET 2018 Result: Know How To Check New Delhi: Osmania University has declared the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) result. The computer based test was held on May 28-31, 2018 for GATE / GPAT candidates for admission into regular PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) (Full Time) courses in Universities and Affiliated Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture Colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2018-2019. TS PGECET 2018 result is available at tsche.ac.in.



Last year the result was declared on June 12, 2017.



How to check TS PGECET 2018 Result?



Students who appeared for the PGECET exam can check their result through the following steps: Step one: Go to official website for TS PGECET 2018: http://pgecet.tsche.ac.in/

Step two: Click on Download Score Card link.

Step three: Enter your exam hall ticket number and other required details and click on submit.

Step four: View and download your result.

The result is also available on Manabadi.com.



Click here for more



Osmania University has declared the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) result. The computer based test was held on May 28-31, 2018 for GATE / GPAT candidates for admission into regular PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) (Full Time) courses in Universities and Affiliated Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture Colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2018-2019. TS PGECET 2018 result is available at tsche.ac.in.Last year the result was declared on June 12, 2017. Students who appeared for the PGECET exam can check their result through the following steps:The result is also available on Manabadi.com.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter