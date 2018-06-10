TS ICET Results 2018 Soon @ Icet.tsche.ac.in: How To Check The TS ICET results will be available on the website: icet.tsche.ac.in.

Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education or TSCHE , Hyderabad will release the TS ICET results today on the on the official website. The TS ICET results will be available on the website: icet.tsche.ac.in. Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test 2018 or TSICET 2018 or TS ICET - 2018 is organised for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2018-19. TSCHE declared TS ICET 2017 results on May 31, 2018."Results Will be Announced Soon," said a statement posted on the official website of TS ICET 2018.TS ICET 2018 notification was released on February 22, 2018 and the registration started on March 6. The TSICET exams were held on March 23 and 24 and the answer keys were released on May 28.June 1 was the last date for submission of objections on TS ICET preliminary keys.This TS ICET test is conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal. Kakatiya University has successfully conducted ICET in 2005, 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014 and TS ICET - 2015, 2016 and 2017.Candidates who are searching for TS ICET 2018 results may follow these steps to check their results:Step 1 : Visit the official website of TS ICET hosted by TSCHE, icet.tsche.ac.inStep 2 : Click on the TS ICET results link given on the homepageStep 3 : Enter your registration detailsStep 4 : Submit the registration detailsStep 5 : Check your TS ICET results from next page. After result declaration the process of counselling will begin. Counselling will be done on the basis of merit in the examination. The counselling schedule will be notified by competent authority in due time.