TS EAMCET Counselling 2024: Registration Begins, Check Eligibility, Schedule

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has initiated the registration for TS EAMCET counselling 2024. Those who have cleared the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) can register themselves on the official website. The deadline for application submission is July 12.

TS EAMCET Phase I Schedule 2024

Online submission for certificate verification: July 4 to 12

Certificate verification for pre-booked Slots: July 6 to 13

Option entry after verification: July 8 to 15

Freezing of options: July 15

Provisional seat allotment: On or before July 19

Tuition fee payment and self-reporting: July 19 to 23

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must be Indian citizens.

They should be residents of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.

For undergraduate engineering (including technology) and pharmacy courses, candidates must be at least 16 years old by December 31, 2024.

Candidates must be at least 17 for the Pharm D course by December 31, 2024.

The maximum age for scholarship eligibility is 25 years for OC candidates and 29 years for other candidates as of July 1, 2024.

Participation in the TG EAPCET 2024 and obtaining a rank does not guarantee admission unless all admission requirements are met.

Muslim or Christian candidates who did not qualify or did not appear for TG EAPCET 2024 (MPC Stream) and have scored 45% (for OC) and 40% (for Others) in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent will be considered for any leftover seats in respective minority colleges after all qualified minority candidates of TG EAPCET 2024 (MPC Stream) are accommodated. However, the official website specifies that these candidates will not be eligible for the fee reimbursement scheme.