Telangana EAMCET Counselling 2024: Final Phase Registration Begins, Check Details

TS EAMCET 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has initiated the registration process for the final phase of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 counselling. Eligible candidates can participate in TS EAMCET 2024 Phase 3 counselling by visiting the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.

Candidates who have qualified in EAMCET with at least 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination are eligible to take part in TS EAMCET counselling.

TS EAMCET 2024: Final Phase Schedule

Certificate Verification for already Slot-Booked candidates in the Final Phase: August 9

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: August 9 to August 10

Freezing of Options: August 10

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before: August 13

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self-Reporting through the website: August 13 to August 15

Reporting at the allotted college: August 16 to August 17

Updating Joining Details by College: August 17

TS EAMCET 2024: Eligibility Criteria