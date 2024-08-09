Telangana EAMCET Counselling 2024: Final Phase Registration Begins, Check Details

Students can can participate in counselling by visiting the official website.
TS EAMCET 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has initiated the registration process for the final phase of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 counselling. Eligible candidates can participate in TS EAMCET 2024 Phase 3 counselling by visiting the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.
Candidates who have qualified in EAMCET with at least 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination are eligible to take part in TS EAMCET counselling.
TS EAMCET 2024: Final Phase Schedule
- Certificate Verification for already Slot-Booked candidates in the Final Phase: August 9
- Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: August 9 to August 10
- Freezing of Options: August 10
- Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before: August 13
- Payment of Tuition Fee & Self-Reporting through the website: August 13 to August 15
- Reporting at the allotted college: August 16 to August 17
- Updating Joining Details by College: August 17
TS EAMCET 2024: Eligibility Criteria
- Candidates must be Indian citizens
- They should be residents of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh
- For undergraduate engineering (including technology) and pharmacy courses, candidates must be at least 16 years old by December 31, 2024
- For the Pharm D course, candidates must be at least 17 years old by December 31, 2024
- The maximum age for scholarship eligibility is 25 years for OC candidates and 29 years for other candidates as of July 1, 2024
- Participation in the TS EAMCET 2024 and obtaining a rank does not guarantee admission unless all admission requirements are met