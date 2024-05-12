TS EAMCET Answer Key 2024 Out, Check Deadline For Raising Objections

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the initial answer key for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024, along with the response sheet for both the Engineering (E) and Agriculture and Medical (AM) Streams. These materials are accessible on the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The deadline for disputing the engineering answer key is May 14, and for the AM stream, it's May 13.

As per the official notice, the "Download of Response Sheet & Master Question Paper along with Preliminary Key for TS EAPCET-2024 Engineering (E) Stream" is available from May 12 at 10am to May 14 at 10 am, with objections accepted until the latter time. Similarly, for the Agriculture & Pharmacy (A & P) Stream, the materials are available from May 11 at 11am to May 13 at 11am, with objections accepted until that time".

Advertisement

TS EAMCET 2024: Steps To Download Answer Key and Response Sheet

Visit the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Navigate to the 'Download TS EAMCET 2024 answer key' link at the bottom of the homepage.

Enter your TS EAMCET hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth (DoB) on the subsequent page to log in, then submit.

The answer key will be displayed on your screen.

Review and download the TS EAMCET 2024 answer key.

Print a copy of the TS EAMCET provisional answer key for future reference.

TS EAMCET 2024: Steps To Raise Objection

To challenge an answer, click within the designated window.

Select the question you wish to dispute.

Provide a rationale for your challenge.

Attach any relevant supporting documents in PDF or JPEG format.

Make the payment for the required fees.

Submit your objection and retain the confirmation page for your records.

Candidates should note that they may raise objections against any number of questions in the TS EAMCET 2024 answer key, but only once. When listing objections, candidates need to provide a thorough justification and supporting documentation.

The TS EAMCET or EAPCET for the Engineering stream was conducted on May 9, 10, and 11. The test for the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams was held on May 7 and 8.